PFA imposes fine on snacks, toffees manufacturing unit

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a popular snacks manufacturing unit on Defence Road and imposed Rs300,000 cumulative fine over violations besides discarding a huge cache of snacks and confectionaries. PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that a food safety team took action against the food business operator (FBO) due to adulteration, poor cleanliness arrangements, open drainage system, abundance of insects, incomplete manufacturing and expiry dates on items, and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that dead flies were found in dough prepared for toffees and butter chips. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical and training certificates, he said. PFA DG further said that snacks, candies and colourful toffees were being prepared with hazardous colours and expired ingredients. He said that the use of substandard and expired items in the preparation of any edible is injurious to consumer health, especially for children. Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the provincial food regulatory body is operating under a zero-tolerance policy against food manufacturers with adulterated and expired ingredients. He said that all stages from food preparation to delivery are being closely monitored. On the directions of CM Punjab, PFA is utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of healthy, safe and quality food across the province, he said.