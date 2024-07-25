Police committed to resolve public issues on priority: DIG Islamabad

Islamabad - DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza has said that the police are committed to resolve public issues on priority.

He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of public as well as police officials during the open court held at his office. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion. During the proceedings, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his office in the given time frame.

He further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption adding a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard. He emphasized that Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

“Such interactions would continue in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens,” he added.

He said that interaction during open courts would help promote friendly policing and would also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens’ problems.