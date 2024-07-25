Political Precipice

As if in lockstep, the government and opposition seem determined to march toward the precipice. Cries from onlookers warning them of the steep cliff ahead continue to fall on deaf ears. Despite advice from its political allies and stakeholders across the country, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is determined to proceed with banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) as a political party altogether. This is undoubtedly a counterproductive move, one that pushes the opposition party into a corner, forcing it to fight its way out. Months of attempted reconciliation have been wasted, and accumulated bipartisan trust has been lost. Most importantly, significant portions of the country – including the majority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – will feel disenfranchised and bereft of their chosen political voice. The inevitable reaction to such a move will be the government’s burden to bear.

However, it is not the government alone that is to be blamed for this ceaseless march to the precipice. Imran Khan’s PTI has refused every single olive branch offered and continues to escalate the conflict with every move it makes. The party should remember that the line between political escalation and sedition is a thin one, especially when it has a failed insurrection on its recent record. Breaking up parliamentary proceedings, inflammatory speeches, and fierce electoral opposition are typical for a determined opposition in Pakistan, but the PTI has taken it much further.

By blocking the implementation of Azm-e-Istekham in Bannu through its political patronage, the party has weaponized terrorism for political gain. By lobbying foreign governments to publicly criticize Pakistan, the party has harmed Pakistan’s international standing for political gain. By attempting to block IMF’s financial aid, the party has put millions of Pakistanis at risk, once more for political gain. Despite warnings, such reckless behavior has only increased; only a few days ago, PTI leaders met with British lawmakers to pressure Pakistan internationally. Unless both the opposition and the government stop this escalation, the inevitable result is conflict.