PTI sets up symbolic hunger strike camp for release of PTI founder

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday set up a symbolic hunger strike protest camp in front of the Punjab Assembly, calling for release of its founder Imran Khan.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Bhachar led the strike camp, Deputy Opposition Leader Moin Qureshi, President PTI Religious Wing Allama Asghar Arif Chishti were also present in the camp while women workers also participated in the strike. The workers of PTI raised slogans for the release of their leader Imran Khan from prison. Apart from this, MPA Major (retd) Ghulam Sarwar, MNA Azinuddin Lakhvi also joined the strike camp.

Before setting up the camp, Malik Ahmed Bhachar held press conference. Malik opposed the establishment of the courts under the PICA Act. He said by applying Article 6 on PTI, the government will plunge into difficulties, adding the days of the government established with form-47 are over. It is worth mentioning here that Ministry of Law and Justice had formed courts for trial of the accused arrested under the PICA Act in the light of the order of Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court. The Leader of the Opposition further said that the rising inflation was pushing the opposition towards resistance on roads. Malik while hinting at expansion of the scale of the hunger strike said PTI will go on a symbolic hunger strike in every district. The workers of PTI will expand the scope of the protest for the release of Imran khan, he added.

He said PTI secretariat was attacked in Islamabad, Speaker Punjab Assembly himself held a press conference. No speaker had ever done this practice till date. The speaker was tarnishing his credibility to please the government, he added.