Thursday, July 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI symbolic hunger strike is a drama: Talal Ch

PTI symbolic hunger strike is a drama: Talal Ch
Agencies
July 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Talal Chaudhry here on Wednesday said that PTI’s symbolic hunger strike was just a drama because a four-hour hunger strike is not a fast. In his statement Talal said that PTI Parliamentarians hunger strike occurs after lunch and before evening tea, only for few hours which is a big drama with the followers of party and voters. He lamented that leader of PTI  was enjoying delicious foods in the jail and here political workers are doing hunger strike for him. They are doing only for photo session and part time revolution nothing more just wasting the time of Parliament and nation. It is the constitutional right of PTI to do hunger strike but only 4 hours hunger strike is a fun. They should also go on a hunger strike against Imran Niazi’s duplicity and refusal to take the polygraph test after giving his confessional statement about the May 9 incident, Talal Chaudhry added. Imran Niazi’s sisters and nephews were present outside the corps commander who kept on instructing people to reach the target.

Pakistan ready to ward off TTP attacks from Afghanistan: PM

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1721805770.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024