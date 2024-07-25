PU awards 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE - The Punjab University awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars on Wednesday. Those awarded degrees were: Anila Iram, daughter of Abdul Malik, in the subject of Sociology; Saima Zubair, daughter of Zubair Ahmad, in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management); and Abeeha Imran, daughter of Muhammad Imran, in the subject of Sociology.

Others awarded degrees were Babar Hussain, son of Nazir Hussain, in the subject of Sociology, Hafiz Muhammad Ashraf, son of Ghulam Nabi, in the subject of Zoology; Mamoon-ur-Rasheed, son of Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed, in the subject of Space Science; Itrat Zahra, daughter of Muhammad Yasin, in the subject of Zoology; Muhammad Imran Khan, son of Khan Muhammad, in the subject of Islamic Studies; Saima Quddoos, daughter of Abdul Quddoos, in the subject of Communication Studies, and Muhammad Attaullah Khan, son of Shafaullah Khan, in the subject of Mathematics.