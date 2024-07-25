Public urged to cooperate with govt for polio vaccination drives, ensure guest children don’t miss out

ISLAMABAD - Additional Director EPI, Directorate General Health Services Punjab Dr. Samra Khurram on Wednesday made a fervent appeal to citizens to cooperate with health workers during the ongoing national polio vaccination drives.

She stressed that the ultimate success of the campaign depends on ensuring that every last child, including guest children should receives the life-saving polio drops. “The fight against polio is at a critical juncture, and we need the public’s support to overcome the final hurdles,” Dr. Samra Khurram said while speaking to PTV news channel.

“We urge parents, caregivers, and the community to cooperate with our health workers and ensure that every child under the age of five receives the polio vaccine, regardless of their residence or migration status,” she stressed. Responding to a question, Dr. Samra Khurram revealed that a proposal for stringent legislation against parents who refuse to vaccinate their children will soon be presented to the cabinet for approval. This move aims to address the persistent challenge of vaccine hesitancy and refusal, which has hindered the country’s efforts to eradicate polio, she mentioned. Dr. Khurram emphasized that while the government has always preferred persuasion and awareness campaigns, the time has come to consider stricter measures to ensure that all children are protected from the crippling disease. The proposed legislation is expected to be tabled in the cabinet soon, marking a significant step towards making polio vaccination compulsory and holding parents accountable for refusing vaccination.

In addition to proposing strict legislation, Dr. Samra Khurram also highlighted the importance of inter-provincial coordination in the fight against polio. She emphasized that the government is adopting a holistic approach to eradicate the disease, which includes enhanced collaboration and coordination among provinces.

This coordinated effort aims to ensure a unified response to polio outbreaks, share best practices, and address regional challenges, she mentioned. By working together, the provinces can leverage their collective resources and expertise to strengthen vaccination campaigns, improve surveillance, and ultimately achieve a polio-free Pakistan, she added.

This multi-faceted approach demonstrates the government’s commitment to ending the decades-long struggle against polio and securing a healthier future for the nation’s children, she added.