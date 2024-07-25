Punjab govt appoints representatives to monitor public hospitals

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has nominated representatives for monitoring of public hospitals across Punjab, to improve capacity of health treatment. Like elsewhere in the province, MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia is designated to monitor health affairs of District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh. Similarly, MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid is appointed to monitor administration of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jatoi. MPA Syed Sebatin Raza Bukhari is deputed to hold check on Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur. Former provincial minister, Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjra would monitor affairs of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu. Amjad Parvez Chandia is selected for monitoring of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. Notification with regard to authority of monitoring of the hospitals had been issued.