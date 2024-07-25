Thursday, July 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab imposes Section 144 amid PTI's call for protest

Punjab imposes Section 144 amid PTI's call for protest
Web Desk
5:36 PM | July 25, 2024
National

Punjab government has decided to impose Section 144 across the province for three days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced protest.

The Home Department, in a notification, said there would be a ban on rallies, sit-ins, protests and rallies from July 26 to July 28.

The Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order situation and protection of human lives and properties.

The department said the decision has been taken in view of threats of terrorism, adding that public gatherings could be an easy target for militants.

It said that the administration in Punjab will ensure the implementation of the order.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1721886057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024