LARKANA - Police on Wednesday in ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, on the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik arrested two drug dealers and seized hashish. Qamber Shahdadkot police, on a tip-off, raided the Karam Khan petrol pump and arrested two drug dealers Hamadullah Brohi and Naveed Janwari and seized 600 grams of hashish from their possession. Police registered a case against them.