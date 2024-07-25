Rain damages shops; traders seek relief

Khyber - Rain affected traders and local tribal people who lost their valuables in yesterday’s torrential rain and flash flood have demanded that the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) immediately launch relief activities in Tirah, Maidan of district Khyber.

It is to be mentioned that heavy rain and flood washed away numerous shops and trading centers in Tirah and adjacent Bazaars, besides demolishing communication infrastructure mostly in the Valley.

President Anjuman-e-Tajeran, Tirah Bazaar Sher Muhammad Afridi said on Wednesday that no loss of life was caused as the local traders had evacuated their shops beforehand. The flash flood washed away shops in main Lar-Bagh, Ber-Bagh, new Bagh, and Adam Khel Madrassa Bazaars of Tirah Valley, inflicting a loss of millions of rupees on the local businessmen, he added.

Mr. Afridi maintained that the flash flood demolished several bridges and link roads in the area, suspending intra-Tirah Valley communication and cutting the Valley’s land connection to Bara and Peshawar. He demanded that the concerned authorities adopt immediate relief measures to provide timely relief to the rain-affected people of the Valley and provide financial support to the affected local traders.