Rupee sheds 10 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.40. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs280.75 respectively. The price of Euro came down by Rs1.24 to close at Rs301.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.79, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of 82 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.81 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs359.63. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs75.82 and Rs74.24 respectively.