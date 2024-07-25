SACM KP takes notice of illegal deforestation

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Anti-Corruption Establishment, Brig (R) Musadiq Abbasi, has issued directives to concerned officials regarding the illegal cutting of forests.

The Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a complete ban on the movement of wood. Seven teams have been formed to monitor and check the movement of wood, verifying its legality. The Anti-Corruption Establishment is taking necessary action and has started inquiries regarding illegal deforestation. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those involved, including government officials found facilitating or involved in deforestation.

District Forest Officers Mansehra and Batagram have been suspended, and departmental inquiries have been initiated against them for allowing the cutting of trees and timber supply in their districts despite the ban.

The government has also banned the movement of timber until its legality is confirmed. The handout issued stated that the Tehreek-e-Insaf led government has successfully planted billions of new trees through the Billion Tree Tsunami Program, with significant funds allocated for this program in the next financial year. The provincial government is aware of the benefits and usefulness of trees and is taking steps to protect them.