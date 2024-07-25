Thursday, July 25, 2024
SBP to organise 13-km marathon on I-Day

Staff Reporter
July 25, 2024
LAHORE   -   Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal chaired an important meeting to review the preparations of multiple sports events scheduled to be held on Independence Day at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Director Admin M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Ataur Rahman, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and other officials participated in the meeting.

 The meeting also reviewed the arrangements of Khailta Punjab Games. Addressing the meeting, Pervez Iqbal informed that a 13-kilometer Marathon, a 3-km Family Fun Race and a hockey match will be held in the provincial capital on the occasion of Independence Day. “Thousands of male and female athletes from across the province will take part in these exciting events,” he added. He further said that Sports Board Punjab will organise sports competitions all over Punjab province on this great occasion. “Table tennis, badminton and volleyball competitions will be held in all districts of the province.

”He said that the Independence Day sports events will provide a great opportunity to talented athletes to demonstrate their potential at a bigger platform. “Sports Board Punjab will make excellent arrangements to celebrate this great occasion in a befitting manner.”

