SECP Clinic established at LCCI

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has established SECP Clinic in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan at LCCI. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the LCCI-SECP Clinic is a significant step and is a part of LCCI efforts aimed at facilitating its members and broader strategy to advocate for business-friendly policies and enhance the capacity of its members to navigate the regulatory landscape. He said that it would provide LCCI members with direct access to SECP officials, ensuring their queries and issues are resolved efficiently.

Kashif Anwar said that LCCI Tax Clinic has already benefitted thousands of LCCI members. He added that the clinic LCCI-SECP Clinic would be held every Thursday and would offer a range of services, including assistance with company registration, compliance with corporate laws and understanding regulatory requirements. It is designed to address the common challenges faced by businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The LCCI president said that this initiative reflects LCCI commitment to resolve the issues being faced by the business community. The LCCI-SECP Tax Clinic would be held on regular basis to provide ongoing support and updates on regulatory changes.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also organized an Awareness Session on eZfile Portal & Corporate Compliance & Companies Regularization Scheme 2024.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar presided-over the Awareness Session while Registrar/Incharge SECP Lahore Shahbaz Sarwar and team, Haseeb Ullah Khan and other experts spoke on the occasion.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is continuously striving to educate its esteemed members about new government policies and providing guidance on their implementation. This session aimed to provide detailed information about the new business application Portal eZfile introduced by SECP.

He appreciated the efforts of Shahbaz Sarwar and Haseeb Ullah Khan to enlighten LCCI members about the various aspects of the eZfile Portal & Corporate Compliance & Companies Regularization Scheme 2024. He said that under this scheme, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is offering a limited-time facility for non-functional or defaulter companies to submit their missing returns by September 15, 2024, without any penalties or fines.

LCCI president and other experts provided comprehensive insights into the eZfile Portal, an advanced and user-friendly online filing portal compared to the eServices portal. The eZfile Portal introduces several new features related to corporate registry matters.

The awareness session demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of the latest updates and revisions in eZfile and Companies Regulations for the year 2024. LCCI President Kashif Anwar and the other speakers identified key features and functionalities of eZfile pertinent to regulatory requirements.