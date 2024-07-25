Seven prisoners at Sargodha jail get educational remission

SARGODHA - A meeting of the regional committee for educational pardons for prisoners was held at the regional office of jails in Sargodha under the chairmanship of DIG Jails Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal on Wednesday. According to a press release, issued by district jail office, the meeting was attended by Superintendent High Security Jail Mianwali Ahmad Naveed Gondal, Superintendent District Jail Sargodha Abu Bakr Abdullah, Deputy Superintendent Judicial District Jail Bhakar Javed Iqbal, Assistant Superintendent Regional Office Sargodha Abdul Basit Khokhar, Assistant Superintendent District Jail Sargodha Sikandar Khan and religious teacher Qari Abdul Ghaffar of central jail Mianwali.

During the meeting, cases of educational pardons for seven inmates were considered. After reviewing the records, the committee approved pardons for one Nazira Quran Kareem 3-month educational remission, eight Taleem Al-Quran courses, 15 days, 30 days, and 60 days educational remission, three Adeeb Urdu inmates were given 10 months educational remission, three FA inmates, 10 months educational remission, four BA inmates given 10 months educational remission.

The DIG Jails Sargodha Region directed the jails superintendents to take effective measures to improve educational abilities of prisoners in their respective jails and to reduce difficulties in the system so that the prisoners and detainees could become useful citizens after returning to society. He also ordered to send various skilled tradesmen of TEVTA courses as part of the educational pardon so that all prisoners, religious, non-religious, and technical education can obtain pardons and become useful citizens of Pakistan.