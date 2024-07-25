Sheikhupura speeds up cleanliness efforts under Suthra Punjab programme

SHEIKHUPURA - The district administration of Sheikhupura is intensifying its efforts to improve sanitation across the district under the Sathra Punjab programme as directed by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Waqar Ali Khan, the district has mobilised all available machinery and staff to provide better municipal services to the people. This includes eliminating illegal encroachments and ensuring the cleanliness of city roads, streets and other public places. “The officers of all concerned departments have been instructed to speed up the cleaning work under the Clean Punjab Program,” stated Dr Waqar Ali Khan. “The first priority of the district administration is to provide a good environment to the people under the Sathra Punjab programme,” he maintained. The DC further noted that the parks, green belts and intersections across Sheikhupura district are now looking lush and green as the municipal committee staff continue their regular cleaning of sewage lines, water disposal and drain coverage. Under the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Sathra Punjab programme is being successfully continued throughout the district.