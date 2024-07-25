Sindh High Court blasts Karachi Police for ineffective investigation and corruption

KARACHI - Sindh High Court Justice Amjad Ali Sohto sharply criticized Karachi police for their failure to effectively investigate crimes and arrest suspects, alleging that officers are more focused on extortion than on their duties. During a recent hearing, Justice Sohto expressed frustration over the police’s poor handling of cases and inadequate follow-up on registered complaints. He emphasized that simply registering cases is insufficient without timely recovery of stolen property and proper identification of accused individuals.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odhu, who appeared in court, stated that he was newly appointed and promised to intensify efforts to apprehend fugitives. Despite his assurances, Justice Sohto lambasted the police for their ongoing failures, noting that the rate of criminal activity and police inefficiency has risen despite bans and orders. Justice Sohto condemned the practice of declaring suspects absconders instead of pursuing their arrest, questioning whether justice is being served or if innocent individuals are being unjustly detained.

The court adjourned the hearing with a demand for the Karachi Police Chief to enhance police performance, ensure arrests, and improve investigative processes.