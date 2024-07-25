Sir Syed Edu Foundation joins hands with Computer Literacy Shelter for promotion of computer literacy

Attock - The Sir Syed Education Foundation of Pakistan (SSEFP) on Wednesday joined hands with Computer literacy shelter welfare (CLSW) for promotion of market-based digital courses as well as computer literacy among the students belonging to less privileged class of the society especially in district Attock and Haripur.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by President CLSW Syed Nasooma Zahura and Project Director SSEFP Qazi Zahoor Ul Haq at SSEFP office in Hassanabdal. President Sir Syed Education Foundation Pakistan Prof Tahir Durrani, Chairman National Peace and Justice Council of Pakistan Mian Abdul Waheed, Member Boards of Governor SSEFP Dr Azhar Munir, PPP local leader Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan, renowned Pushto poet Javed Iqbal Afgaar, notables, educationists and politicians and social workers of the area were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, President CLSW Syed Nasooma Zahura said that quality education in market-based digital courses as well as computer literacy in information technology to the school children under literate Pakistan program in various parts of Taxila, Hassanabdal and Haripur will be provided. She said that her NGO is working with children, families and communities of the marginalized groups in the rural areas to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty.

Renowned educationist, project director SSEFP Qazi Zahoor Ul Haq while speaking on this occasion said that the MOU is drawn-up between both the parties focusing to support, strengthening “Better Pakistan Concepts in terms of functionality, monitoring, regularization of admitted nation building” program launched by the NGO to better market-based digital courses as well as computer literacy among the students living in the rural areas. He said that the MoU would be coordinated with the brain child program of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza’s “Learn and Earn” programme launched for students at Attock. He added that the ‘Learn and Earn’ IT programme has revolutionary status in the history of the Attock district, enabling students across the district to pursue economic self-sufficiency through freelancing, graphic design, and other related courses.

Speaking on this occasion, President Sir Syed education Foundation Pakistan Prof Tahir Durrani said that being a backward and remote area, the students of the Attock district are deprived of good IT facilities besides training institutions, and through this MoU, the students would be facilitated through market-based digital courses.