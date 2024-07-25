Six arrested, 18 cases registered over overcharging

LAHORE - The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 2,563 locations, leading to the arrest of six individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items. Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told the media that 18 cases were registered over violation of the government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 500,000 were imposed for 112 instances of non-compliance. The DC emphasised that the price control magistrates were actively ensuring adherence to the official rates. Supervision of the auction process at fruit and vegetable markets was also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops were being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action was being taken against those failing to comply. Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency would be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged.

Lahore police arrested 14,656 POs so far this year

Lahore Police have arrested 14,656 proclaimed offenders (POs), 18,584 court absconders and 5,833 target offenders in various operations so far this year. This was stated by Lahore police spokesperson here on Wednesday. He said the Cantonment Division police arrested 2,861 POs, Civil Lines Division police 1,920 POs, City Division police arrested 3,222 POs, Iqbal Town Division 1,916 Pos, Saddar Division 2,388 POs and Model Town Division police arrested 2,349 proclaimed offenders. Similarly, 2,750 court absconders were arrested in Cantt Division, 2,507 in Civil Lines Division, 4,563 in City Division, 2,795 in Iqbal Town Division, 2,825 in Saddar Division and 3,144 court absconders were arrested in Model Town division. Moreover, 888 target offenders were arrested in Cantonment Division, 351 in Civil Lines Division, 2,019 in City Division, 888 in Iqbal Town Division, 1,019 in Saddar Division and 668 target offenders were arrested in Model Town Division, this year. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said relentless operations were underway against violators of law without discrimination.

He instructed divisional officers to personally oversee crackdowns on the criminals, emphasising the use of smart-eye, hotel-eye and other applications to ensure effective apprehensions of criminals involved in heinous crimes such as murder and attempted murder.