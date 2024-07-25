Skilled, trained staff need of food industry for growth: Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI - Member National Assembly (MNA) and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday said that skilled and trained workforce was need of the food industry to ensure growth of the sector. He made these remarks during a meeting with President of Rawalpindi Restaurants Caterers Sweets and Bakers Association Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed along and members of the core committee Huzaifa Ansar, Khalid Mehmood, Tariq Khan, and Shrafat Awan who visited Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Rawalpindi on the invitation of MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, a news release said. The MNA and Association leadership discussed issues pertaining to providing modern technical training to the staff of the food industry.

On this occasion, MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that rulers come and go but their services are always remembered by the people. “PML-N believes in public service, that is why even today, despite hundreds of problems, everyone loved Pakistan Muslim League-N. We are Muslims. If we want to be successful, we have to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he added.

President Association Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said that MNA Hanif Abbasi has fulfilled all his promises to the people of Rawalpindi. “Two days ago, he had promised to support our staff for modern courses, which he has fulfilled today. We want trained staff in the food industry. Matriculation or less educated unemployed youth should be attracted towards food industry with the help of such courses.We are very grateful for the cooperation of MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi,” he said.

Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed said that technical training along with curricular education is an important need of the present time.

On this occasion, Regional Director TEVTA, Usman Ali, Principal Mustafa Masood also gave a detailed briefing on the courses conducted in the college and the performance of the institution. At the end of the meeting, MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi reviewed the practical observations of the students along with the President of the Association Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed, Core Committee members and college administrators and highly appreciated the efforts of the administrators.