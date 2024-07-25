Strict action be taken against money lenders in city: SPP Larkana

LARKANA - Senior Superintendent of Police Mir Rohal Khan Khoso on Wednesday decided to take strict action against the moneylenders in the district. Talking to the media, the SSP Larkana said that there had been specific complaints against moneylenders and it has been decided to take strict action against such elements. He said banners will be displayed against money lenders to create awareness among the the citizens. He said a complaint cell has been established at the SSP office under the leadership of DSP Complaint Cell Murtaza Abbasi, where citizens can file their complaints against money lenders.