SUPARCO announces winners of Lunar Astrophotography Contest

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO (Space and Atmosphere Research Commission) has announced the names of the winners of “Lunar Astrophotography Contest” arranged to commemorate the International Moon Day. The competition witnessed participation from the astrophotographers across the country.

According to an official of SUPARCO, among large number of entries submitted by the astrophotographers from across the country, Dr. Ahmed Naeem obtained first position.

Rayan Imran and Adeel Shafiq shared the second position in the contest while the third position was clinched by Abdul Wahab.

The contest was held under the theme “Illuminating the Shadows”.

The astrography enthusiast from across the country submitted geotagged images with their name and location as well as time when picture was taken to become the part of the contest by July 21 (12:00 am).

The contest was arranged by the Space Education and Awareness Drive (SEAD) which is an initiative under the ambit of SUPARCO’s Space Education and Awareness Programme to enthuse students and the general public through activities, competitions and space news.

According to the SUPARCO, the International Moon Day, observed on July 20, is an annual event, held for the general public and celebrated across the world like in Pakistan.

The International Moon Day is a good opportunity to educate the public, promote and raise awareness on the status and prospects for humanity.

The major goals behind celebrating this day are sustainable moon exploration and utilization of the moon as well as highlighting the need to collaborate and regulate activities on and around the moon.

This celebration fosters increased global cooperation between stakeholders all around the world, as well as promotes participation for future generations, the SUPARCO said.

International Moon Day marks the anniversary of the first landing by humans on the Moon as part of the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

The General Assembly declared International Moon Day, a United Nations-designated international day to be observed annually on 20 July, in its resolution on “International cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space” in 2021. According to the United Nations, for thousands of years, human civilizations have looked up to the sky pondering the origin and mysteries of the Moon-our only natural satellite. Ground-based observations enabled by the invention of the first telescopes opened a new chapter in our understanding of our celestial companion.

With the birth of space activities, the moon became the ultimate destination of countless missions, including crewed flights that brought the first human footprints to another place in the universe.

As moon exploration efforts continue taking shape with ambitious plans, this global celebration will serve not only as a reminder of success in the past, but as an annual testimony to future endeavours.