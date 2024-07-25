Thursday, July 25, 2024
Teenage girl reaches Karachi to meet Kubra Khan

5:44 PM | July 25, 2024
Police have recovered a missing teenage girl from Karachi who told law-enforcers she left home to meet Kubra Khan because she is her favourite actress.

According to police, the girl, 13, left her house to meet Kubra Khan. She didn’t tell her parents and ran away.

She said she was very much inspired by television actor Kubra Khan and left her house to meet her.

Now the girl with help of Punjab police returned home. Police said the girl was innocent and she did what came to her mind.

This incident also came to Kubra Khan’s knowledge in London. She wrote in her Instagram story: “So I’m in London and this was just brought to my attention.

I am short of words. I love and appreciate all the love I receive from all my Kuberians (well-wishers). However, I need you guys to understand that your safety is the utmost important thing.

Tennis-Germany's former silver medallist Kerber to retire after Games

The world is scarier than it used to be and I would never EVER want anyone to put in a place of danger because of me.

I pray and hope the little girl is safe and sound with her family. P.s. once I’m back, I’m over-due for a Meet and greet in Lahore. Till then… please stay safe.”

Kubra Khan is a brilliant Pakistani actress who boasts a strong fan following. Fans love her beautiful personality and her acting skills.

