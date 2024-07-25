Teenage girl reaches Karachi to meet Kubra Khan

Police have recovered a missing teenage girl from Karachi who told law-enforcers she left home to meet because she is her favourite actress.

According to police, the girl, 13, left her house to meet . She didn’t tell her parents and ran away.

She said she was very much inspired by television actor and left her house to meet her.

Now the girl with help of Punjab police returned home. Police said the girl was innocent and she did what came to her mind.

This incident also came to Kubra Khan’s knowledge in London. She wrote in her Instagram story: “So I’m in London and this was just brought to my attention.

I am short of words. I love and appreciate all the love I receive from all my Kuberians (well-wishers). However, I need you guys to understand that your safety is the utmost important thing.

The world is scarier than it used to be and I would never EVER want anyone to put in a place of danger because of me.

I pray and hope the little girl is safe and sound with her family. P.s. once I’m back, I’m over-due for a Meet and greet in Lahore. Till then… please stay safe.”

