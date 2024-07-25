Tributes paid to Urdu writer Qudrat Ullah Shahab

ISLAMABAD - The 38th death anniversary of Pakistan’s eminent Urdu writer and civil servant Qudrat Ullah Shahab was observed on Wednesday. He was born in Gilgit on February 26, 1920. Qudrat Ullah Shahab started writing in his early days, both in Urdu and English languages and at the age of 16, he won an international essay competition organised by the Readers Digest, London. Qudrat Ullah Shahab is best known for his autobiography “Shahab Nama”. Qudrat Ullah Shahab died on July 24,1986, in Islamabad.