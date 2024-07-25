Thursday, July 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tributes paid to Urdu writer Qudrat Ullah Shahab

38th death anniversary

Agencies
July 25, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD   -   The 38th death anniversary of Pakistan’s eminent Urdu writer and civil servant Qudrat Ullah Shahab was observed on Wednesday. He was born in Gilgit on February 26, 1920. Qudrat Ullah Shahab started writing in his early days, both in Urdu and English languages and at the age of 16, he won an international essay competition organised by the Readers Digest, London. Qudrat Ullah Shahab is best known for his autobiography “Shahab Nama”. Qudrat Ullah Shahab died on July 24,1986, in Islamabad.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1721805770.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024