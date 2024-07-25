Two armed robbers snatch motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint

KHANEWAL - Two unidentified armed robbers on motorcycles snatched a 125 motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint and fled the scene. According to details, Muhammad Siddique Ahmed, son of Khalid Hussain, a resident of Colony No. 1, was heading home with his Honda 125 motorcycle, number ASC1155, model 2023, on the night, as soon as he reached in front of his house, two unidentified armed motorcyclists who were following him aimed a pistol at his head and demanded the motorcycle, threatening to kill him if he did not comply. The robbers snatched the motorcycle from Siddique Ahmed and fled. On Siddique Ahmed’s request, City Police Station registered case number 1031/24 under Section 392 PPC and started an investigation.