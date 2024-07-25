Thursday, July 25, 2024
Two police officers suspended over corruption in Sahiwal

Our Staff Reporter
July 25, 2024
SAHIWAL   -   Sahiwal District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad on Wednesday suspended two police officers on complaints of poor investigation and corruption. According to the DPO office, Faisal Shahzad who is implementing a zero-tolerance policy, took action against Sub-Inspector Khadim Hussain and ASI Farooq Khalid both stationed at Chicha Watani police station.

A formal inquiry has been ordered into their conduct. DPO Shahzad emphasised his commitment to eliminating corruption within the police force, stating that the zero-tolerance policy will be strictly enforced.

Sahiwal police conduct training workshop on Juvenile Justice System Act 2018

The Sahiwal Police on Wednesday conducted a one-day training workshop at the District Police Line to enhance the capacity of its officers to handle juvenile justice cases. According to a police spokesperson, the training session was held under the supervision of SP Investigation Muhammad Tahir and DSP Legal Umar Daraz.

District Public Prosecutor Mir Abbas Shah delivered a lecture on the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, focusing on aspects such as investigation procedures and accuracy.

The workshop was attended by police officers from the district who were provided with in-depth insights into the legal framework and best practices surrounding the handling of juvenile offenders. The training aims to equip the police personnel with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively implement the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 and ensure the appropriate treatment of young offenders.

