Ukraine tells China that Russia not ready for ‘good faith’ talks

BEIJING - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told his Chinese counterpart that his government did not believe Russia was ready for “good faith” negotiations to end the war, his ministry said Wednesday.

Kuleba’s statement to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came as he visited China for talks starting Tuesday with Russia’s most important ally.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the war, insisting that the only way to end it is by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said Kuleba told Wang that Kyiv was prepared to negotiate with Russian representatives when Moscow is willing to hold talks “in good faith”. “Dmytro Kuleba reiterated Ukraine’s consistent position that it is ready to negotiate with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but stressed that currently there is no such readiness on the Russian side,” the ministry said Wednesday.