Wapda supplied 34.43b units to national grid in FY2023-24

ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has supplied around 34.436 billion clean and los-cost units from its various hydel stations to the national grid system during the last fiscal year 2023-24.

As per official data, 22 hydel power stations of WAPDA cumulatively provided 34.436 billion units of electricity in 2023-24, which is 3.266 billion units more than that of fiscal year 2022-23.

Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 13.424 billion units, Tarbela 4th Extension 4.672 billion units, Ghazi Barotha 6.556 billion units, Mangla 5.276 billion units, and Neelum-Jhelum Hydel Power Station generated 762 million units. While, rest of the generation i.e. 3.747 billion units - was contributed by other hydel power stations of WAPDA.

This increase in hydel generation by WAPDA to the tune of 3.266 billion units helped save national exchequer an amount of Rs. 143.7 billion. WAPDA achieved this additional hydel power generation because of the improved hydrology and effective operation and maintenance of its hydel power stations.

It is pertinent to note that the cumulative installed generation capacity of WAPDA hydel power stations, including Neelum Jhelum, stands at about 9,500MW. Hydel generation is the most economical electricity, generated in the country.

WAPDA is vigorously implementing a least-cost energy generation plan to enhance share of hydel electricity in the national grid. A number of mega projects are under construction in water and hydropower sectors including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project and Tarbela 5th Extension etc, scheduled for completion in a phased manner.

These projects will increase the WAPDA hydel generation in next four to five years from 9,500 MW to 20,700 MW with an addition of about 11,200MW clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity.