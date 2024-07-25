Netanyahu will address the US’s joint Congressional session with shameless stubbornness over a genocide, while his country’s brutal attacks on Khan Younis in 24 hours have displaced 150,000 Palestinians and resulted in over 100 deaths. Khan Younis, the southern refuge of already displaced Palestinians, is on fire as the latest battleground. The US loves war so much that it is hosting the genocidal Prime Minister of Israel, exerting none of its influence to call for an end to the killing of innocent civilians.

Contrary to this warmongering stance is China, which recently brought together the 14 Palestinian factions to sign a peace and reconciliation declaration – the Beijing Declaration. This agreement ends the long-standing enmity between Palestine’s Hamas and Fatah factions and lays down a peaceful plan to govern Gaza and the West Bank post-conflict. China, in doing so, has clearly established itself as a peacemaker, while the US stands to protect its military-industrial complex. China’s act is a reaffirmation to all countries that have recognized Palestine as a state, including Pakistan.

Lauded and welcomed by the pro-Palestine world and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, China’s diplomacy has surpassed the efforts of those countries attempting to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas. By uniting Palestinian factions, China has confirmed that no one can erase Palestine and that only its indigenous people have the right to rule its territory. This strengthens Palestine’s moral high ground in the ongoing conflict with Israel and sends a clear message that there will be two states, not one.

This mediation effort by China is one of many instances where the country has stood for peace, as opposed to war and conflict, silencing critics who have long misread China’s rise as chaotic.