Warehouse sealed for storing expired eggs

SWAT - Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Babuzai Muhammad Amir conducted a raid on a warehouse on Mingora GT Road and sealed it for storing expired eggs.

The action was taken following instructions from the deputy commissioner to ensure food safety for citizens. The inspection revealed a large quantity of rotten eggs, leading to the sealing of the warehouse.

The owner was arrested and handed over to the police. Under the supervision of the TMA Babuzai Encroachment Inspector, the expired eggs were disposed of at a dumping ground.