WASA MD appeals to keep Nullah Leh, bridges clean to avoid monsoon mayhem

ISLAMABAD - The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf Wednesday appealed to the public to refrain from throwing trash, debris, and other solid waste into the nullah, stressing that such actions create a significant hindrance in the flow of water during monsoon.

This obstruction can lead to devastating floods during the monsoon season, putting lives and property at risk, he warned while talking to PTV news channel.

“We urge residents to take responsibility for their actions and dispose of waste properly. Let us work together to keep Nullah Leh clean and ensure a safe and flood-free monsoon season,” he added.

The WASA MD also announced plans to increase surveillance and enforcement along the nullah to prevent dumping and encourage community involvement in maintaining the waterway’s cleanliness. He said that Punjab government has been funding and strictly directed to clean all nullahs, adding, WASA has done de-silting of Nullah Leh and formed a monitoring team to look after the drive.

He announced that WASA is working round-the clock with dedicated team on a comprehensive plan to upgrade the city’s sanitation infrastructure and improve waste management practices.

Replying a question, Saleem Ashraf further highlighted that WASA with the cooperation of UN Habitat has also launched a million project for rainwater harvesting in 30 public buildings, the metro elevated road and public parks in the garrison city.

He said that these water tanks will be constructed in government buildings and parks to cope with water shortage and reduce flooding.

He said that the harvested rainwater will be used for gardening, cleaning, washing purposes and specific building flashing systems.

He said the rain harvesting project had been launched to meet the water shortage in the coming summer season and the construction of the water tanks will be completed by June to get benefit from the next monsoon.

The project involves the construction of large water tanks at strategic locations across the city. These tanks will be used to store rainwater, which will then be treated and supplied to residents during the summer months when water scarcity is at its peak, he mentioned.

The rainwater harvesting project is part of WASA’s long-term plan to improve the city’s water management system, he said, adding, we plans to install a network of rainwater collection points, including rooftop harvesting systems, to maximize the collection of rainwater.

To another question, MD assured that WASA is fully prepared to tackle any monsoon-related challenges, with a team of experts and equipment on standby to respond to emergencies. However, he emphasized that community participation is crucial to making this monsoon season a success.