Thursday, July 25, 2024
Weather to remain hot in most KP districts

APP
July 25, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Meteorological Department has forecasted hot and humid conditions across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar.

The official stated that the plains and southern districts will experience intense heat, while there is a chance of rain in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Bajaur, and Malakand. Light rain is also expected in Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, and Peshawar later in the evening.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature is expected to be 30°C, with a maximum reaching 38°C. The humidity level is at 67 percent. Dera Ismail Khan is experiencing the highest temperature of 42°C, while Bajaur recorded 21 mm of rain in the past 20 hours. Other rainfall figures include 17 mm in Balakot, 7 mm in Malam Jabba, 4 mm in Saidu Sharif, and 2 mm in Buner.

APP

