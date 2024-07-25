Woman, father shot dead in Swabi

Swabi - 22-year-old woman on her way to appear in a separation case in family court was killed along with her father, while her brother was critically injured here on Wednesday, said police.

The incident occurred on Swabi-Jehangira road near Al-Haddi hospital. The accused traced the three victims, who were traveling on a motorcycle, and opened fire on them. The woman had filed a case in the local court for separation after a clash with her husband and was reluctant to return to her house.

Injured Mohammad Faisal told police that they were on their way to court when Mirwais Khan and Asghar Khan, on the directive of Babar Ali, the woman’s husband, attacked them. SHO Shahzad said that they have registered an FIR and raided the houses of the accused, but none of them have been arrested yet.