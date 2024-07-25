Thursday, July 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman, father shot dead in Swabi

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Swabi   -   22-year-old woman on her way to appear in a separation case in family court was killed along with her father, while her brother was critically injured here on Wednesday, said police.

The incident occurred on Swabi-Jehangira road near Al-Haddi hospital. The accused traced the three victims, who were traveling on a motorcycle, and opened fire on them. The woman had filed a case in the local court for separation after a clash with her husband and was reluctant to return to her house.

Injured Mohammad Faisal told police that they were on their way to court when Mirwais Khan and Asghar Khan, on the directive of Babar Ali, the woman’s husband, attacked them. SHO Shahzad said that they have registered an FIR and raided the houses of the accused, but none of them have been arrested yet.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1721886057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024