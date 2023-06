OKARA - Three alleged dacoits were killed due to firing by their accomplices during a police encounter, here on Saturday.

Police sources said some dacoits had allegedly detained two persons – Adeel and Umar Hayat – at their place situated at University Road in Sadar Police Station precincts. A citi­zen, Waseem, called police helpline 15 Pukar and informed about it. When a police party reached the scene to rescue the detained per­sons, dacoits opened fire on it.