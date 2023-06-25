Sunday, June 25, 2023
AJK PM condemns India’s naked aggression on LoC killing 2 innocent locals

Agencies
June 25, 2023
National

 NIRPUR-Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while condemning the Indian forces’ unprovoked fir­ing, targeting innocent civilians in the Satwal sector of the Line of Control has appealed to the United Nations, Security Coun­cil and international organiza­tions to take effective notice of India’s naked aggression. The prime minister regrettably not­ed that on the one hand, Indian forces have been committing war crimes in Kashmir, while on the other hand, they have been brazenly violating the cease­fire agreement by targeting in­nocent civilians along the LoC. Terming India’s belligerence as the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region, the PM said that by creating war hyste­ria, India wants to deflect world attention away from the serious situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the dire politi­cal and human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir has left India exposed at the interna­tional level. Lauding the sacri­fices of the people living on the LoC, the PM said that Kashmiris have been braving the brunt of firing on the LoC with the ut­most courage. He said that de­spite Indian shelling, Kashmiri people living near LoC stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in their fight to defend the country’s territo­rial integrity. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq also hailed the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani forc­es. The prime minister also paid homage to those who embraced martyrdom and directed the concerned authorities to pro­vide the best medical facilities for the injured in the incident. Pertinently, two civilians were martyred and one was seriously injured due to unprovoked fir­ing on the LoC by India.

