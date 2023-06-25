Sunday, June 25, 2023
Ali Raza elected as chairman of Pakistan Chamber of Education

Ali Raza elected as chairman of Pakistan Chamber of Education
June 25, 2023
LAHORE-CEO HIDAYA International Schools and Member National Curriculum Council, Government of Pakistan, Ali Raza has been elected as the chairman of Pakistan Chamber of Education.

Ali Raza has been running various educational institutions for 25 years. He is a founding member of Pakistan Chamber of Education and was also the first secretary general.

He is a beloved teacher of thousands of students and a well-known trainer of QAED, a training institution of Govt of the Punjab. He is also a consultant and member of committees of PCTB. He served as the national director of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Dar-e-Arqam Pakistan. He represents Pakistan in the fields of educational and welfare services at many domestic and international forums. Academic and social circles across the country have welcomed this election and expressed their congratulations and best wishes for the new chairman.

