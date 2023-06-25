Bajaur Amn Committee stages rally against target killings

Khar - Bajaur Amn Action Committee held a protest demonstration on Saturday, urging the government and district administration to take real actions to restore lasting peace in the tribal area.

The Bajaur Amn Action Committee held a demonstration to condemn the assassination of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl local leader Maulana Noor Muhammad and his brother Zubair Khan, as well as the injury of their friend, by unknown motorcyclists in Inayat Killay Bazar.

The event was addressed by Jamaat Ulema- e-Islam-Fazl chairman and former senator Maulana Abdur Rashid, general secretary Maulana Laiq, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sardar Khan, Pakistan People’s Party’s Sher Bahadur, Awami National Party’s Shah Naseer Khan, and others.

According to the participants, the JUIF activists were assassinated in broad daylight, and the perpetrators fled without being confronted by police or law enforcement.

They stated that they cannot bear any more target killings, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, or bomb explosions and that the police and district administration must take concrete actions to maintain peace and order.

According to them, it is the state’s obligation under Article 9 of the Constitution to defend the people and their property.

They stated that the district administration must take firm actions to maintain peace following the agreement struck with the district administration on August 26. They also demanded actions to curb drug smuggling.