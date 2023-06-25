Balochistan govt decides to remove all check posts on highways across province

Balochistan government has decided to immediately remove all check posts on highways across the province.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Quetta, which reviewed overall law and order situation in the province.

The provincial cabinet directed all federal and provincial security agencies concerned to immediately remove the check posts on highways.

The Cabinet decided that establishment of any check post in the province would be subject to permission of the Home Department.

The cabinet also decided to take stern action against the drug dealers in various areas of Quetta city.