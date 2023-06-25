Sunday, June 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan govt decides to remove all check posts on highways across province

Balochistan govt decides to remove all check posts on highways across province
Web Desk
10:17 AM | June 25, 2023
National

Balochistan government has decided to immediately remove all check posts on highways across the province.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Quetta, which reviewed overall law and order situation in the province.

The provincial cabinet directed all federal and provincial security agencies concerned to immediately remove the check posts on highways.

The Cabinet decided that establishment of any check post in the province would be subject to permission of the Home Department.

The cabinet also decided to take stern action against the drug dealers in various areas of Quetta city.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1687589355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023