CDWP clears 28 development projects worth Rs309.14b

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared 28 development projects worth Rs 309.14 billion.

The CDWP met on Saturday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.

The forum in principally approved Program for Flood Response Through Reconstruction of Education facilities in Sindh, assisted by JICA worth Rs 1.566.628m, establishment of One Stop Service Center for Special Economic Zones worth 698m; modernization of academic & research facilities for students at MUET, Jamshoro worth 2000.368m; immediate needs for artistic innovation and technology integration at Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sindh worth Rs 964.305m; up-gradation & improvement of People Nursing School, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro worth 786.149m; upgradation of HPT Rawat Transmitting Station by installing A 1000 Kw DRM-Enabled Medium Wave Transmitter Under Foreign Funded Grant worth Rs 4,000.000m; establishment of Polytechnic Institute for Boys at Skardu (Baltistan Region) worth Rs 978.929m; infrastructure development of Islamabad Techno polis worth Rs 7,338.000m; construction of Audit House, Lahore worth Rs 1,997.675m; women on wheels project worth Rs 4,476.170m; construction of interchange on Lahore-Karachi Motorway (M-3) at Bucheki-Nankana Road in the Name of Rai Mansab Ali Khan Kharal worth Rs 1,332.605m; construction of Lundianwala Interchange on Lahore – Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) worth Rs 1706.688m; construction of road from More Khunda to Habo By Bala, District Nankana Sahib worth Rs5,680.358m; dualization of road from Chistian to Chak no 46/3R via Dahrnawala (41.154 km) including two lane link road from Dahrnawala to Chak 175m (4.859 km) worth 8,962.000m; rehabilitation and special repair of track maintenance machinery worth 5,532.157m; construction of road from Main Duki Road to Kharshang via Baghaw and Shinlaiz Sanjavi District Ziarat worth Rs 1,501.566m, dualization of road from Larkano to Lakhi worth Rs 4,925.462m; construction of Sunni Gar Dam (revised) Rs 5,114.782m; establishment of Institute of Sports worth Rs 2100.836m; challenges faced to address the Out of School Children OOSC worth Rs 25000m and strengthening of University of Narowal (revised) wroth Rs 3522.785m.

The forum referred several projects to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for the approval which included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project, KP-HCIP, (revised Health Component) worth 24,224.921m; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth 11,0700.000m; PC-I for construction of Abdul khel _ Dhakki-Kallurkot Road; D.I Khan Development Package worth Rs 14,257.294m; I Khan Road Development Package, construction of road from Isa Khel - Lakki Marwat Road, worth Rs13,825.600m; construction of Harnai to Sibi Road via Spin Tangi District Sibi worth Rs 19,092.984m; Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme worth Rs 17500.030m and Prime Minister High-Tech Skills Training & Global Skills worth Rs 19,330.00m.