Child killed, youth ends life in separate incidents

HYDERABAD-A child was killed in a road accident as an over speeding coach hit seven years old Khushbu Khoso while she was crossing on foot the Hyderabad Bypass road in the limits of Hatri police station. The police informed that the vehicle had been impounded and its driver detained but the incident’s FIR had not been lodged as yet. The fatally injured child, daughter of Ghulam Qadir Khoso, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where she succumbed to her wounds. The police said the passengers of the coach were allowed to leave but the vehicle which had hit the child had been impounded.

Meanwhile, a youth committed suicide in Nindo area of district Badin on Saturday. According to details, 20- year old unmarried man Papoo s/o Muhammad Urs Sethar committed suicide by hanging himself with tree. Police, after receiving information reached on the spot and took the body into custody, later handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.