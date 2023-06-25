Sunday, June 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Child killed, youth ends life in separate incidents

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-A child was killed in a road accident as an over speeding coach hit seven years old Khushbu Khoso while she was crossing on foot the Hyderabad Bypass road in the limits of Hatri police station. The police informed that the vehicle had been impounded and its driver detained but the incident’s FIR had not been lodged as yet. The fatally injured child, daughter of Ghulam Qadir Khoso, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where she succumbed to her wounds. The police said the passengers of the coach were allowed to leave but the vehicle which had hit the child had been impounded.

Meanwhile, a youth committed suicide in Nindo area of district Badin on Saturday. According to details, 20- year old unmarried man Papoo s/o Muhammad Urs Sethar committed suicide by hanging himself with tree. Police, after receiving information reached on the spot and took the body into custody, later handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Political Interference

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1687589355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023