Chinese scientific experts visit Pakistan for increased cooperation

ISLAMABAD - A team of Chinese experts headed by Prof. Dr. Jiang Tong of Nanjing University of Information Sciences and Technology (NUIST) along with his team and Dr Salman Atif of National University of Sciences and Technology Pakistan (NUST) called on Chairman Water Environment Forum Pakistan, former federal minister and Senator, Nisar A. Memon here on Saturday.

Prof. Jiang briefed Senator Memon of Chinese scientific collaboration with scientific and academic institutions of Pakistan specifically with NUST under an MoU signed between NUIST and NUST to foster collaboration in scientific research and student and faculty exchanges, a news release said.

The Senator was pleased to learn of Chinese delegation expanding its collaboration with other universities such as: Quaid-i-Azam University, University of Peshawar, Bacha Khan University Charsadda, COMSATS University Islamabad as well as institutions like: National Agricultural Research Centre and Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Senator Memon appreciated the much-needed collaboration in joint scientific research and was impressed that efforts must be expedited to meet the continued climate change challenges and shortages in Indus River Basin. He congratulated NUIST and NUST for winning United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Chinese National Science Foundation (NSFC) project to serve Pakistan.

Prof. Jiang assured that while the project teams were working, they plan to meet next in China in November 2023 to accelerate the project.