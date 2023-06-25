Commissioner directs for immediate removal of unnecessary U-turns from Express Way

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Divisional Commis­sioner Silwat Saeed has directed for immediately removal of un­necessary U-turns from Express Way. During a meeting here on Saturday, she discussed various issued being faced by the users of Express Way and said that un­necessary U-turns were creating problems for the road users in addition to causing traffic acci­dents. Therefore, all unnecessary U-turns should be removed from Express Way and no one would be allowed to make any U-turn on it without proper approval of the authority concerned. She also directed to produce details of all colonies established on Ex­press Way in next meeting so that crackdown could be launched against illegal housing schemes. She directed the Parks and Hor­ticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure massive plantation on Express Way and submit its re­port during next meeting which would be held on July 07, 2023.

Crackdown launched against encroachment in downtown area District administration and Municipal Corporation have launched a crackdown against encroachment in downtown area of the city especially in 8 bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar supervised the anti-encroachment operation in Katchary Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Regal Road and other adjacent places. The anti-encroachment team confiscated the entire ma­terial of the shopkeepers which they placed on the encroached sites. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the crackdown would continue in the city area and strict action would be taken against the encroachers without any discrimination. He appealed the shopkeepers to remove the encroachments voluntarily, oth­erwise, they would be penalized besides confiscation their mate­rial from encroached placed.

The DC directed the officers of district administration and Mu­nicipal Corporation to visit all bazaars in downtown area reg­ularly thrice in a day and take action against the encroachers without any discrimination. The encroachments were not only creating problems for the pe­destrians but also sabotage the government’s efforts for beauty of the city, he added. He made it clear that look of the city area especially 8 bazaars around Clock Tower would be made attractive and in this regard no hindrance would be tolerated at all. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo and others also accompanied with Deputy Commissioner.