Sunday, June 25, 2023
Cop martyred in suicide blast in Turbat

Agencies
June 25, 2023
TURBAT    -    A suicide blast in the Turbat district of Balochistan on Saturday claimed the life of a policeman while another woman constable was injured.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Ketch district, the female suicide bomber blew herself on the Commissioner Road in the district. The vehicle of the security forces was also damaged in the explosion, he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the Turbat blast saying the aim of terrorist incident is to halt the development of the province.

“The objectives of terrorists will never succeed,” the CM was quoted as saying in a statement.

He said the provincial government will ensure the welfare of the people and make efforts to end backwardness of the province.

Earlier in April this year, four people including two policemen were martyred in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in Shahrah-e-Iqbal area of Quetta. The National Security Committee (NSC) in a meeting held in April also decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The meeting was held in continuation with the NSC meeting after the terrorist attack on January 2, 2023, in Peshawar Police Lines, which claimed the lives of more than 80 people, mainly law enforcers.

Agencies

