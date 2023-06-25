Covid-19: An end to the emergency

It was 5th May 2023 when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 Pandemic no more a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) after a yearlong sloes surveillance of the case when the death rate reduced from 100,000 to 3500 per week as recorded from January 2021 to April 24, 2023. The European Union declared it not an emergency since April last year. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared the United States free of covid emergency on May 11, 2023. The pandemic has caused great damage to the psycho- socio- politico-economic dimension of the modern world. It is one of the worst pandemics in human history in which about 7 million have died and about 76440796 have been reported as confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to date which originates in Hubei Wuhan China back in December 2019. It was labeled covid-19 in March 2020 and the world health organization announced it as a global health emergency of international concern in April 2020.

It is significant to highlight here that the World Health Organization declared the emergency over, after four months after China’s official lifting of the long, strict bans, restrictions, and visible reduction in the infection rates. The world remained in lockdown and faced complete isolation in the phobic depressive situation. Meanwhile, there have been surfacing many conspiracy theories about the causative agent of this viral disease which after thorough investigation and research is still a mystery. There was and is no definitive treatment of the disease and the research is still going on. After thorough research the vaccination was made available to the world in September 2021 whose role in complete protection and offering lifelong immunity against the disease is still controversial and dubious as Pfizer and bill gates are being blamed for the gross economic gains through this vaccination surge as compared to the efficacy, level of protection and serious side effects of the vaccine, unfortunately, the virus has been mutating rapidly resulting into the emergence of new variants, virulent strains but expected as is the case with other RNA viruses which were responsible for not only in a high rate of disease transmissibility thus increase in the number of active cases and deaths but it also resulted in the decreased efficacy of the vaccination and enhancing the burden of disease.

The major impact of the pandemic was on the lives and livelihood of the person, the public suffered the worst physical, social, and economic depression. A huge number of global populations gravitated to extreme hunger and poverty. In addition, the public was forced to confront unemployment, and an economic standstill thus looting, theft, and crime rate also soared because of the direct and indirect consequences of covid-19. The ongoing global inflation is directly linked to this pandemic. In addition, the pandemic did compromise and overburdened the healthcare infrastructure in all regions of the world which also resulted in high mortality and morbidity of disease among healthcare providers furthermore the surveillance of other diseases like HIV Aids, tuberculosis hepatitis, etc. needed prompt treatment and management also badly effected and deaths, complications due other diseases figured up too. The vaccination campaigns against the scheduled, notifiable communicable diseases also suffered enormously, contributing to the pandemic morbidity and mortality.

During the ongoing covid-19 pandemic the global integrated response was witnessed, the strengths and weaknesses of the health care systems were also illuminated, and emergency preparedness rescue response and rehabilitation activities and pandemic management also came out of the literature and books into practice hence tested after a long time. This would also help the modern globe to act synergetic ally and synchronously to limit and control the spread of any emergent pandemic in the future. The pandemic has exposed and highlighted the weaknesses in pandemic handling at all tiers of local, regional, and international levels including the need for inter and intra-governmental and non-governmental collaboration and coordination through multiple agents and actors and there is still visible room for improvement. An alert for the public is that scientists are optimistic that the emergence of new variants of coronavirus is less likely in the coming days, months but the organism is still unpredictable so never underestimate the covid-19.it could remain a noticeable health issue for an unforeseeable and unpredictable time.