CPEC further strengthened Sino-Pak relations: KP Governor

PESHAWAR-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of significant economic value that has further strengthened the time-tested rela­tions between Pakistan and China. He was talking as a Chief Guest in a seminar organized by Daily It­tehad and Pakistan Economic Net to mark the ten-year completion of the CPEC Belt Road Initiative. The ceremony was also attended by caretaker ministers including Barrister Feroz Jamal, Fazal Ellahi, CM aide, Mehar Elahi, President CPNE, Irshad Arif, Secretary CPNE, Ejaz-ul-Haq, President CPNE KP and Chief Editor Daily Ittehad, Tahir Farooq, Kousar Takrim of China Study Centre besides lead­ing social and business figures. KP Governor appreciated the efforts of Tahir Farooq for arranging the event and said that the world com­munity is baffled by the develop­ment and economic advancement of China. He said that China is con­tinuing its journey as a superpow­er and its products are being used by every household in the world.

He said that CPEC also played a considerable part to bring two countries near and to strength­en relations between them. Highlighting the economic growth of China, he said that we should work hard and follow the footprints of China to achieve economic growth.

KP governor stressed a joint struggle with an aim to grow and prosper like China and said that the young generation should venture into new fields of tech­nology and play a part to take the country on the path of progress. He said that we should work hard with dedication to achieve the targeted goal and achieve a prominent position among the comity of nations. He also con­gratulated new officer bearers of CPNE including Irshad Arif, Ejaz-ul-Haq and Tahir Farooq and wished them success.

Cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the ten-year completion of CPEC and the governor was presented shield. The focal Person of FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan also addressed the event and highlighted the im­portance and objectives of CPEC. Video message of the Charge d’ Affairs of the Chinese Embassy to Pakistan, Pang Chunxue was also screened on the occasion.