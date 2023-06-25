CPO Safe City visits F-10 Markaz, interacts with business community

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City/ Traffic Shohaib Khurram Janbaz visited the F-10 Markaz in response to an invitation extended by the local business community, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The purpose of the visit was to review the implementation and effectiveness of the Safe City surveillance cameras installed within the markaz premises, he said.

During the visit, CPO Safe City/ Traffic Shohaib Khurram Janbaz inspected the surveillance cameras and controlrooms, assessing the security measures in place to safeguard the commercial centers. Recognizing the importance of ensuring the safety of businesses and citizens, he issued directives aimed at enhancing security protocols.

Grateful for the proactive steps taken by the Islamabad capital police, the business community expressed their appreciation to Islamabad Capital Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, and the CPO Safe City/ Traffic, for the installation of surveillance cameras at key entry and exit points as well as busy areas within the F-10 Markaz.

This technological initiative has significantly contributed to maintaining a secure environment for traders and customers alike, they added.

In light of the excellent security arrangements made by the business community, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic announced plans to present certificates of appreciation to those who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to securing their business premises and offices.

Highlighting the Islamabad capital police’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the protection of life, property, and businesses, CPO Safe City/ Traffic emphasized that the Islamabad police remain dedicated to utilizing all available resources to establish peace and order in the federal capital.