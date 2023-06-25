Sunday, June 25, 2023
DC orders action against factories causing environmental pollution 

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 25, 2023
MULTAN -Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Je­hangir on Saturday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against factories caus­ing environmental pollution. Pre­siding over a meeting of the District Environmental Committee here, the Deputy Commissioner ordered the environment department to ensure strict checking of boilers, air pollu­tion system and chimneys of the fac­tories. He said that heavy fines must be imposed on the brick kiln owners still using old technology instead of the latest zigzag technology. He said that action would be taken against production units, hospitals and kilns causing environmental pollution add­ing that as per directives of the pro­vincial government, special commit­tees have been formed comprising of all concerned departments for stern action. During the meeting, the dep­uty commissioner was informed that the district administration along with the environment department have sealed 60 brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs 1.3 million on owners so far under the ongoing campaign against preventive measures to control envi­ronmental pollution.

