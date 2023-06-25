Deadlock Broken?

It appears that the Prime Minister’s direct conversations with IMF functionaries might finally be breaking the longstanding deadlock. This could mean that the government could still secure the remaining tranches of the existing External Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF, stipulated to expire by June 30.

Naturally, this deadlock can only be broken if there are changes made to the recently announced budget and next year’s revenue and expenditure mechanism. Experts had consistently pointed to the government’s failure to raise its tax targets to the IMF-required levels, and it seems that this is one of the first changes made. An additional Rs215 billion is to be made through taxes imposed, and while the Finance Minister has stated that the objective is not to pass the burden off for these on the public, the inability to tax the wealthy effectively makes Pakistani taxation more regressive than our finance officials would like to admit.

There is also to be a cut in spending—Rs85 billion’s worth—to ensure that the4 government stays within stable limits in the coming year. The Finance Minister has stated that this will not come out of the already-meagre development spending header, although where this shortfall will be adjusted has not been announced.

There is also an expectation that one of the changes the government will have to make going forward is to remove the stringent controls on imports and allow for the free market to function without intervention once again. This is naturally needed for production to resume as normal in all sectors, although with rising debt commitments and another IMF programme expected to add to this burden, it is likely that uncontrolled imports will be unsustainable unless Pakistan improves its production in import-reliant sectors and industries. Even with this sudden positive change in the talks between the government and the IMF, there is still some distance between the two, and it is hoped that this is bridged in the coming week before the deadline for the EFF elapses on June 30.