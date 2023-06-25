KARACHI-Students of Dow Medical College in Karachi took to the streets today to voice their strong opposition to the recent doubling of tuition fees. The protest, which saw a massive turnout of students, was marked by passionate chants and slogans demanding a reversal of the fee increase.

Previously, the fee for each semester at Dow Medical College stood at 65,000 Pakistani Rupees. However, much to the dismay of the student body, the administration has raised the fees to an exorbitant amount of 120,000 Pakistani Rupees. In a time of persistent inflation and economic challenges, the burden of such hefty fees is seen as an unjustifiable strain on the students and their families. Furthermore, the protesters expressed their discontent over the imposition of additional charges that were previously not part of the fee structure. These unforeseen expenses have compounded the financial burden on the students, exacerbating their concerns and deepening their frustration. In response to the fee hike, the students of Dow Medical College have vowed to continue their protests until a reasonable reduction in fees is implemented. Their determination to seek a just resolution to this issue is unwavering, and they call upon the Governor, Chief Minister of Sindh, and relevant authorities to address their concerns promptly.

The students’ voices deserve to be heard, and their demands for fair and accessible education must be taken into account. It is crucial that the authorities engage in a meaningful dialogue with the protesting students to find a solution that respects their rights as learners and ensures their continued pursuit of education without undue financial strain.

The Dow focal person informed dental news that the recent increase in transport fees has been reversed in response to student demands. However, it’s important to note that other fee adjustments, specifically for libraries and other facilities, have been implemented because they were not previously being collected at Dow University.

It is crucial to understand that discontinuing these exemptions does not imply an additional increase in fees. The decision to impose fees for libraries and other facilities is aimed at ensuring proper collection and utilization of resources within the university. These adjustments are not intended to place an additional financial burden on the students.

According to the Dow focal person, the Dow University administration believes that these fee adjustments will contribute to the overall enhancement of educational and support services provided to the students. The objective is to maintain a sustainable financial model that allows for the continuous improvement of facilities and resources at the university.

Dow Medical College has a long-standing reputation for providing quality medical education to the aspiring doctors of Karachi. However, the recent fee increase threatens to hinder the college’s mission of producing competent healthcare professionals who can serve the community. The current situation requires immediate attention and collaborative efforts to resolve the issue in the best interest of both the students and the institution.

The protesting students remain committed to peaceful demonstrations and hope that their concerns are given due consideration by the relevant authorities. They anticipate a positive response that will address their grievances and restore their faith in the affordability and accessibility of education.